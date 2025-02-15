Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tristan Thompson Takes Lead Role in A.I. Company for Sports Broadcasting

Tristan Thompson My Initials Are TT, But You Can Call Me A.I. ... New Role in Tech Company

Tristan Thompson's bouncing back from his recent on-court scuffle with the Toronto Raptors ... announcing he's looking to the future off the hardwood -- with a new role in a massive artificial intelligence endeavor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was named the Chief Content Officer and Lead Advisor for TracyAI -- a new project involving Virtuals Protocol, a leader in the A.I. space.

TracyAI -- announced in San Francisco during this weekend's NBA All-Star Game festivities -- will provide new real-time analysis for sports broadcasts ... enhancing the way fans of the sport get to see and understand the game.

During the rollout, Thompson said, "I am excited to have this opportunity to be a part of this team that is creating a disruptive technology that will transform how athletes and fans deeper understand analytics in games.”

It's a much more positive development than the on-court incident TT was involved in earlier this week ... when he dunked on the Raptors in garbage time -- and, the other team took exception.

The Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic called Thompson's actions disrespectful after the game ... but, Khloe Kardashian's ex shrugged them off -- saying "You wanna full court press with under a minute left in the game when you get cracked by 30 this will happen to you."

Unclear what TracyAI would have to say about this incident ... but, it looks like the tech will soon change the way we perceive the whole dang sport.

