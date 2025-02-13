Tristan Thompson Nearly In Fight W/ Raptors After Last-Second Dunk

Tristan Thompson made the most of his limited time on the court Wednesday night ... putting up four points, grabbing a rebound, dishing out an assist, and nearly fighting half the Raptors team after a last-second dunk!

The scene played out moments after the Cavaliers' 131-108 blowout win over the Raptors in Toronto. The NBA bet got some burn at the end of the game, and TT made the most of his opportunity.

With six seconds left -- the 33-year-old decided to stat pad a bit -- throwing down a dunk when the game was far out of reach. The Raptors didn't take too kindly to the jam.

After the final horn sounded, several players near the Toronto bench began jawing with Tristan, as players and coaches from both sides rushed in to de-escalate the situation.

More pushing and shoving ensued, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic expressed displeasure with Thompson postgame, calling his actions disrespectful, and saying he wasn't going to stand for that.

"I’m really glad our guys stood up for themselves. I love when my team stands up for themselves," Rajakovic said.

“I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful… I love when my team stands up for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/ko5DTnU8lZ — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) February 13, 2025 @StarSports

Kenny Atkinson -- Cleveland's head coach -- didn't have an explanation for TT's dunk, saying he wasn't sure "what he was thinking."

"Sometimes, though, you're playing the game, and you just have a reaction. I know with Tristan, there's no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you're playing, and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate."