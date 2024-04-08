Russell Westbrook Taunts Tristan Thompson After Clippers' Comeback Win

Russell Westbrook helped the Clippers take down the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and afterward, he beat up Tristan Thompson's ego too ... taunting Khloe Kardashian's ex right on the court following the game.

It all happened after Russ and L.A. came back from down 26 points to beat Cleveland at Crypto.com Arena, 120-118.

Clippers complete the 26-point comeback to defeat Cleveland.



Russell Westbrook with words for the Cavs bench. pic.twitter.com/wLtoheGqMq — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 7, 2024 @joeylinn_

Video shows after the final buzzer sounded, Russ appeared to point at Thompson, before he threw his hands in the air in a mocking fashion. Westbrook then repeated the gesture over and over again.

It's unclear why exactly Westbrook went after the Cavs center -- some online have speculated it was due to Tristan aggressively cheering on his team from the bench during the game -- but nonetheless, Thompson didn't like it one bit.

Check out the footage, the 33-year-old looked pissed as he walked to confront Russ over the taunts ... although, thankfully, one of Westbrook's teammates intercepted him before things could escalate.

The two then left the court without further issue.

Westbrook certainly had rights to brag following the victory, he logged eight points, seven rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes. Thompson, meanwhile, did not play.