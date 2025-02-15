Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mavericks Fan Ejected For Clash With Mark Cuban Mulling Lawsuit

Legal Action not off the table
The Mavericks fan who got tossed from a game this week for a heated exchange with Mark Cuban tells TMZ Sports he feels like his rights were violated ... and he's now considering taking legal action.

The clash with Cubes went down on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas ... after Chris Taylor decided to try to start an anti-Nico Harrison chant during the Mavs vs. Kings tilt.

As Taylor -- who was upset over the way the Dallas GM traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month -- began riling up a crowd around him ... Cuban got up from his courtside seat and told him to stop.

Taylor said they proceeded to exchange words ... and ultimately, stadium security stepped in and escorted Chris out of the venue.

Fire Nico

The Mavs stated they removed Taylor for being "disruptive and uncooperative," which violated the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. Taylor, though, was adamant it was Cuban who was in the wrong.

Taylor told us he felt bullied, targeted and threatened by security during the altercation ... and he said filing a lawsuit is currently an option.

"The first thing that the security said is, 'Do you want to walk out, or get dragged out?'" Taylor told us.

Can't let them win
"I'm going to think about it some more, but [legal action] is not off the table. It is definitely not off the table for legal action at this point."

Taylor then accused the Mavs of "using a heavy hand to try to squash the fans right now."

"Cuban's basically just lying and talkin' s*** on fans again," he said. "It's crazy."

Nonetheless, the season ticket holder told us he does have plans to return to Dallas games later this month.

