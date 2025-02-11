Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Draws Adele, Floyd Mayweather, Celebs

Some of Hollywood's brightest stars were drawn to Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to catch Luka Doncic's first-ever Lakers game ... and the new L.A. superstar didn't disappoint.

Logging his first minutes in purple and gold since the Mavericks traded him away earlier this month, Doncic played well in a 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz ... as a ton of A-listers sat just feet away.

Adele, Rich Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Will Ferrell and a gaggle of others -- including Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki -- caught the action ... and enjoyed an impressive victory in Doncic's debut.

Luka played in a little less than half the contest -- as he's still recovering from a calf injury he sustained in December -- but he was still able to post 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Following the game, Doncic said it was a LeBron James pump-up speech that helped him shake off some of the nervous energy he had heading into the matchup.

The 18,997 in attendance all got Doncic T-shirts as part of a pregame giveaway ... something Luka said was "surreal" to see.

Luka Doncic and Puka Nacua swapping jerseys postgame pic.twitter.com/AeGNmSBwP2 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 11, 2025 @jovanbuha

Puka Nacua -- the Rams star wide receiver -- also hit up the contest ... and following the big victory, he actually did a cool jersey swap with L.A.'s new acquisition.