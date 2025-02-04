Luka Doncic Says Lakers Trade Was 'Really Hard' Emotionally

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic is opening up on the trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA world ... admitting getting shipped to the Lakers was a huge hit on his emotions, but he's excited for a "fresh start" in L.A.

The 25-year-old global sensation was introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Lakers on Tuesday ... where he talked all about the whirlwind past few days.

Doncic said he was nearly asleep when he got word of the trade ... and understandably, the news hit him "really hard" emotionally, with the past few days feeling like a month.

When asked if his circle gave the Dallas Mavericks any indication he wasn't interested in signing a supermax extension before the trade, the Slovenian baller shut down the notion.

And, in regards to talks of his conditioning being a concern, Doncic said he is using it as motivation moving forward.

Doncic called it a "dream come true" to team up with LeBron James ... and he can't wait to get on the court with the four-time champion.

But, as time goes by, Doncic said he's getting more and more stoked to don the Purple and Gold.

Doncic also weighed in on playing for the same franchise Kobe Bryant did over 20 seasons ... and he said he wishes the late Hall of Famer and his daughter, Gigi, were here to see him play in L.A. now.