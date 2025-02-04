Patrick Mahomes Speaks On Luka Doncic Trade, 'It Hurts Me'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Tons of Dallas Maverick fans are still shocked over losing former superstar player Luka Doncic ... and that includes Texas native Patrick Mahomes, who said the blockbuster deal with the Lakers rocked him.

The Chiefs signal caller met with the media Monday for Super Bowl opening night, where he was asked about his hometown team trading away the 25-year-old phenom to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.

"I've watched him since he was 18 years old," he said. "I remember going to practice, and it was Dirk [Nowitzki], and seeing his maturation and how great of a basketball player he's became it's been fun to watch."

While it hurts him as a Dallas fan ... he's excited to watch Doncic go out to the City of Angels and try and take home his first NBA championship.

"He did so much not only for the basketball team but the city of Dallas,'' Mahomes said. "So I always will be appreciative of those years."

Even though Mahomes is sad to see Doncic go, he said he's excited for the Mavs going forward and the players they brought in.