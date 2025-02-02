Chiefs' Three-Peat Won't Top Tom Brady's Dynasty, Ex-NY Giants Star Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

A Kansas City three-peat would thrill an entire region, but according to former New York Giants star Brandon Jacobs, it would NOT give the Chiefs claim to the title of GOAT dynasty.

In a sit-down interview with TMZ Sports this week, the former tailback said Tom Brady's New England Patriots squads will still have a leg up on K.C. in his mind ... even though they never won three Super Bowls in a row.

Jacobs says it simply comes down to Brady's Pats rosters doing more with less ... explaining, "I think Patrick Mahomes' team is better than Tom Brady's team."

Jacobs also doesn't seem to care for Kansas City getting a bunch of favorable calls amid their journey to lock down four titles in six seasons ... telling us it's apparent to him the league is treating Mahomes a bit differently than the rest of the NFL's signal-callers.

"They're waiting to throw a flag if you dap Patrick Mahomes up too hard," he joked.

Jacobs says he'll be rooting for the Eagles for that reason, even though they're arguably his old team's biggest rival.

Play video content TMZSports.com