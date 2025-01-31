Super Bowl Swag for Her: Hoodies, T-Shirts & Jerseys

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Bring some fashion to football!

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kanas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, there's still time for you ladies to get Game Day ready with some last-minute merch.

Whether you're rooting for Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce ... or repping for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts ... we've got you covered with cute t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more!

Note: All items may not ship before the Super Bowl.

Thanks to Taylor Swift, some of the swag for the Chiefs is just a little more fun.

Featuring taglines like, "Go Tayor's Boyfriend" and "I'm In My Game Day Era," fans can rep the red and gold, while also proving their Swiftie fandom at the same time.

If you're not a Taylor fan, don't worry — there are plenty of other options, including a studded hoodie or a fitted jersey with Patrick Mahomes' number on the back.

Going for something a little less midnights and a bit more midnight green? You're in luck, as the Eagles merch for women also soars.

Show your pride with an oversized sweatshirt, a fitted tee with Hurts' number, 1 on the front and back, or one of the cute notch neck or off-the-shoulder tops above!