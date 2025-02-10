Luka Doncic Donates $500K To L.A. Wildfire Recovery Ahead of Lakers Debut

Luka Doncic is making his presence felt in an amazing way before even debuting for the Lakers ... by donating $500K to help his new city of Los Angeles recover after the wildfires.

The 5-time All-Star -- who was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal last weekend -- revealed the generous contribution on Monday ... expressing how heartbreaking it was to witness the damage the blazes left behind since his arrival.

The fires, which occurred from January 7th to the 31st, killed 29 people ... and others remain missing. Over 57k acres were burned, including more than 18k structures that were either damaged or destroyed.

"I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with their friends," Doncic said.

"I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed because every kid needs a safe place to play," the 25-year-old said.

"To everyone affected by these fires: we're here to help, now, and for the long haul. Your new neighbor, Luka."

The guard has a soft spot for kids -- he has a one-year-old daughter, Gabriela, with Anamaria Goltes.