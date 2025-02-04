FireAid Concerts Raise an Estimated $100 Million, Donations Still Pouring in

L.A.'s FireAid benefit show was a raging success ... raising serious cash to help those hit hard by the wildfires that tore through the city last month.

Since Thursday night’s 6-hour concert, it's estimated more than $100 million has been raised for victims, fire prevention efforts, and for L.A.'s immediate needs and long-term recovery -- and donations are still rolling in.

According to the FireAid team, the $100 mil includes ticket sales from both venues, sponsorships, merch sales, public donations, plus private gifts from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew Hauptman, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, and U2.

Every dollar brought in from the concert was reportedly matched by L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie.

