Miles Teller, Billy Crystal on FireAid Stage, Reflect on Losing Homes to Fires

Celebrities hit the FireAid stage Thursday Night to talk about the utter devastation of losing their homes in the brutal L.A. wildfires ... and thanked the firefighters who put their lives on the line.

Miles Teller speaks on stage at the FIREAID Benefit Concert pic.twitter.com/lgVjjYqupr — 미미 (@0o_S2S2S2_o0) January 31, 2025 @0o_S2S2S2_o0

Miles Teller spoke during last night's show about the fire that wrecked his Pacific Palisades home he shared with wife Keleigh, thanked first responders, and sent out love to everyone affected by the fires.

Miles’ reflection on the whole ordeal echoed what Keleigh had previously shared the week they were forced to flee their home, with her before-and-after IG photos ... talking about the chaos of evacuating and wishing she’d grabbed her wedding dress.

Billy Crystal Speaks At #FireAidLA Charity Concert For Wildfire Victims, Says He Lost His House In Palisades Fire pic.twitter.com/2v8APkAj3g — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) January 31, 2025 @alexdatig

Meanwhile, Billy Crystal also talked about the pain of losing his home to the Palisades Fire, standing on the FireAid stage in the same clothes he wore when he fled his family home.

BC said when he came back to the charred remains of his home, he "fell to my knees, and wailed," explaining he hadn’t cried like that since he found out his father had died when he was 15.

Play video content FireAid

He recalled ... "I remember looking in the mirror back then with my whole life ahead of me, thinking, ‘What’s my life gonna be like without him?’" He added, "And now, folks, I’m 76, without a mirror and a lot less life to ponder, thinking, ‘What is my life going to be like without our home?’"