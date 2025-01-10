Miles Teller's Wife Keleigh Shares Final Picture of Home Before It Burned

Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, has shared the chilling last photo she snapped of their Pacific Palisades home -- before it went up in flames.

In the photo, the house still stands, but it's surrounded by raging flames and flying debris, capturing the sheer scale of the chaos as they took one final, heart-wrenching look at their home before rushing to safety.

Keleigh’s next slide paints an even starker picture -- piles of rubble scattered across the ground, making it almost impossible to believe the home in the first photo once stood right there.

KS reflected on the whirlwind of the evacuation in her caption, saying she wished she’d grabbed her wedding dress, and done a few things differently. But in the end, she knows it doesn’t matter -- safety was the top priority.