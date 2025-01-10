NFL Teams Donate $5 Million To L.A. Wildfire Relief Efforts

The NFL community is joining forces to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires ... donating a combined $5 million to the relief fund.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the donation on Friday ... revealing the league and the Rams, Chargers, Vikings and Texans organizations stepped up to provide aid to L.A. County, where historic blazes have destroyed thousands of properties.

"We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors," Goodell said.

At least 10 people were killed in the wildfires.

The Chargers and Rams -- who both have playoff games this weekend -- will honor first responders by wearing custom LAFD hats and shirts for their matchups.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the merch for themselves ... and all proceeds will go to the LAFD Foundation and American Red Cross.

Game-used jerseys and footballs will also be auctioned off via NFL Auction, with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross.

In addition, half of the 50/50 raffle at the Rams game -- which was moved to State Farm Stadium in Arizona -- will be donated to the cause.

"On behalf of our family and the Los Angeles Rams, our thoughts are with everyone affected by the unfathomable fires and destruction," the Kroenke family said.