Anthony Davis Donates $20k to Lakers Videographer's Family After Home Burns Down

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is stepping up to help a team staffer whose family lost everything in the wildfires ... by making a substantial financial contribution to kickstart the recovery process.

Longtime Lakers videographer Rohan Ali shared the tragic news this week ... saying his childhood home in Altadena, where his parents Gayle and Rasheed lived for more than three decades, was destroyed in the blaze -- and their valuables and keepsakes didn't survive.

Rohan launched a GoFundMe to help with food, housing, transportation and other costs as his family attempts to rebuild ... and on Thursday, AD did his part by donating $20,000 to the cause.

Davis' teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt, also added a notable value ... with $4,000 going toward the goal of $80,000.

The L.A. area is still dealing with several fires ... and the Eaton blaze has affected countless residents who lost their homes -- including JJ Redick, whose family was forced to evacuate the Pacific Palisades earlier this week.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also revealed his mother's home was destroyed.