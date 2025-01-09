JJ Redick Loses Home In L.A. Wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was among the many citizens who lost their homes to the devastating wildfires this week, according to reports.

The first-year manager revealed his family was forced to evacuate the Pacific Palisades amid the blaze earlier this week ... while sharing his loved ones were "freaking out."

JJ Redick ends his press conference by expressing thoughts and prayers for those affected by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/tuzJtK09kR — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 7, 2025 @DanWoikeSports

Unfortunately for the former NBA vet, their house did not survive, Shams Charania said Thursday.

The news comes on the heels of the league's decision to postpone the Purple and Gold's home matchup at Crypto.com Arena ... which was initially slated to go down Thursday night.

A makeup date has not been announced.

Laker Nation has been heavily impacted by the fires ... as two-time champion Lamar Odom was also forced to evacuate Wednesday night after a blaze broke out near his Studio City residence.

We're told L.O. and his family -- L.J., Destiny and his ex, Liza Morales -- booked it for his manager's home in Encino.

The Lakers released a statement amid the tragic fires ... saying, "We're heartbroken for Los Angeles. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation."