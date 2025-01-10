Kardashians Evacuate Homes Amid Wildfires, Donate Meals to Firefighters

The Kardashians fled their homes in Hidden Hills after a dangerous wildfire broke out in the nearby area ... threatening their neighborhood.

Sources tell TMZ ... as of Thursday night, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Kris and Rob all left their homes. The family followed the mandatory evacuation order that was issued due to the Kenneth Fire, which rapidly spread across 1,000 acres in a few hours.

While the evacuation order has now been lifted, our sources say it's unclear whether the Kardashians have returned home.

Although the Kardashians cleared out, they were still conscious of helping the people doing everything they can to stop the spread of the fires wreaking havoc across Los Angeles.

Carousel Restaurant, which specializes in Lebanese-Armenian cuisine, thanked the Kardashian clan for funding meals that were delivered to several fire stations. From the looks of it, the Kardashians treated those fighting on the frontlines with a hearty meal of meat, rice, hummus and pita.

We're told the Kardashians and their businesses, like Skims, are continuing to donate to organizations supporting the greater L.A. area as the city recovers from the devastating fires.

As you know ... the Kardashians aren't the only celebs who have evacuated their homes this week. Wildfires across the city have led to stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, Whitney Cummings, Jhené Aiko and many more leaving their belongings behind ... with some of their homes burning to the ground.