Mel Gibson Says Malibu Home 'Perfectly Burnt' in CA Wildfires

Mel Gibson's Malibu home is literally a pile of ashes, and yet he's got an incredibly lighthearted, positive attitude about it ... joking he's "never seen a place so perfectly burnt."

Mel's 6,500 square foot residence was torched in the Pacific Palisades Fire that was fueled by 100 MPH wind gusts ... all while Mel was out of town. The actor/director was on News Nation Thursday night talking about the disaster that struck while he was doing Joe Rogan's podcast.

He says he was "ill at ease because I knew my neighborhood was on fire" while he was talking to Rogan. He says the Santa Ana winds were just starting to kick up on Tuesday when he took off for Texas -- but you gotta see him described the devastation.

MG says, "You could put it in an urn" ... referring to what's left of his house -- and when ya see the video he shot of the place, we gotta say, his description's spot on!

He says another fire last month came within 200 yards of the house, but this time the winds created the perfect firestorm, which he says destroyed most of the homes in his neighborhood.

Mel says his incredible positivity comes from knowing his loved ones were not harmed in the blaze, which has reportedly killed at least 10 people. Remarkably, he says a coop full of chickens on his property actually survived -- or as he put it, "They weren't roasted chickens."

He lived in the home for about 15 years and says he lost a lot of "cool stuff," but knows he can replace all of that. Despite the fire danger, he plans to clean up the lot "with great ocean views" and rebuild.