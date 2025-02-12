LiAngelo Ball Spotted Leaving Courthouse W/ Rashida Nicole Days After Ex-GF Drama

Play video content TMZSports.com

LiAngelo Ball isn't going into hiding after his ex accused him of walking out on their family ... the rapper and pro basketball player was spotted out with his new girl, Rashida Nicole, on Tuesday.

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the 26-year-old middle Ball bro and his lady leaving a California courthouse ... with both wearing white outfits -- and Gelo carrying a big envelope.

Gelo was just called out by the mother of his two children on Saturday ... with Nikki Mudarris claiming he admitted to cheating on her and getting another woman pregnant.

Gelo responded to the allegations by sharing a cozy snap with Rashida ... appearing to confirm he's leaving the past in the past.

Gelo's two kids with Nikki include a daughter born in December and a one-year-old son.

He told TMZ Sports last week he's planning to drop his full-length music project later this year after his recent success with the song "Tweaker" ... so he's been quite busy off the court -- and at the courthouse.

In fact, he's performing at the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities this weekend, too.