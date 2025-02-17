LeBron James Bumps Kendrick Lamar During Post-ASW Workout W/ Daughter

Play video content

LeBron James is apparently hitting the "skip" button on the new Drake album ... instead, the King was busy bumping one of Kendrick Lamar's classic projects during a workout with his daughter!!

James shared the exercise videos on his Instagram Stories on Monday ... just a day after the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in the Bay Area -- which he sat out due to an injury.

James -- who has been on the receiving end of some shots from Drizzy lately for supporting K. Dot -- strengthened his allegiances with the "Not Like Us" rapper amid the beef ... by blasting tracks from "good kid, m.A.A.d city" as he got in a sweat with his youngest child, Zhuri.

It's rather interesting ... as Bron is almost always on top of the latest music releases -- and Drake's collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped just days ago.

Outside of the rap drama, the vids might piss off some NBA fans who were hoping to see the four-time champ participate in Sunday's festivities ... as he looks totally fine, even though a workout is much different than giving it his all on the court.