Broncos Coach Michael Wilhoite Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

Ex-NFL player and current Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested over the weekend ... after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to jail records, 38-year-old Wilhoite was booked on second-degree assault to a peace officer at the Downtown Detention Center on Feb. 22.

Wilhoite is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 AM Monday morning.

The Broncos addressed the arrest in a statement to 9News ... saying, "We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information."

The outlet also reported the incident occurred after Wilhoite dropped someone off at the airport.

Wilhoite -- who went undrafted out of Washburn University in 2011 -- played six seasons as a linebacker in the NFL ... spending the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He racked up 231 tackles in 79 games.

Prior to the NFL, he spent one season with the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks.