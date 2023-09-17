Laughing Teens Intentionally Drive Car Into Cyclist, Killing Him

Play video content

Two teens were heard laughing on a video as they deliberately plowed their car into a bicyclist in Nevada, killing him.

The 17-year-old driver and his passenger were cruising down a street in Las Vegas on August 14, coming up behind Andreas Probst as he rode his cycle in the bike lane.

The passenger, who was filming with his cell phone, began chuckling with the driver as they plotted to run over Probst-- a retired California police chief. You can hear them say, "Ready?" and Yeah, hit his ass."

Moments later, the driver crashed into Probst, causing him to fly up onto the windshield before tumbling to the ground.

Probst was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teens fled the scene, but the driver was soon arrested for the hit-and-run. The charges were later upgraded to include murder when the video recently surfaced online, showing the crime was intentional.