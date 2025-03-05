Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Police Identify G$ Lil Ronnie and Daughter's Murder Suspects, Call Them Cowards

lil-Ronnie-gas-station-scene
COWARDS ON THE RUN
Fox 4

The police investigation into the murders of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter in the Fort Worth, Texas area has hit a major break ... cops say they know who is responsible, and they're calling the suspects straight-up punks!!!

The Forest Hill Police Department held a press conference Wednesday and identified Adonis Robinson and Jakobie Russell as the suspects -- Police Chief David Hernandez called them both cowards and "public enemies" ... and pointed out Robinson's sex-offender past.

030525-lil-ronnie-suspects
Fox 4

The two Texas natives are said to be on the run, scared and afraid to face the music ... but Hernandez vowed police will catch them.

030425_lil_ronnie_kal_v2
the horrifying footage

The two suspects are accused of staking out Ronnie and little R'Mani at a Slappy's Car Wash in Forest Hill Monday, before firing off dozens of rounds ... killing the girl and then chasing down Ronnie to finish him off.

G$ Lil Ronnie Crime Scene Photos
Launch Gallery
The Crime Scene Launch Gallery
Fox 4 Dallas-Ft Worth

Police are urging the public to contact the department if anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of the two ... COWARDS.

