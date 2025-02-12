Gillie Da Kid Says Cops Told Him Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son's Killer

Was The One Who Killed My Son

Gillie Da Kid is revealing police told him the Philadelphia-area teen basketball phenom, whose killing made headlines last month ... was the triggerman in his own son's murder!!!

The "Million Dollarz Worth Of Game" podcast host was on "Club Shay Shay" on Wednesday proudly repping his Super Bowl-winning Eagles -- but things got dark when Shannon Sharpe brought up Noah Scurry, the 17-year-old hooper who was gunned down in January, despite being smart enough to have his school's highest SAT scores!!!

Gillie says the bullets that killed his rapper son YNG Cheese in June 2023 weren't meant for him -- the 25-year-old was simply in the wrong time and place when a drive-by occurred.

Gillie says the police notified him that Noah was his son's killer ... and says police told him Scurry was close to being arrested and charged for the crime.

The veteran rapper also noted how he saw the b-ball star being influenced by the streets, as he was moonlighting as a drill rapper in a Joker mask.

Noah released his first solo drill song on YouTube on Jan. 13 -- and was shot and killed in front of his home the very next day.

Gillie railed against Philly upbringing and says today's youth only knows what's put in front of them ... which can be dangerous street life in many instances.

We've reached out to Noah's family ... so far, no word back.