Car Rams Into Crowd of Fans Outside Soccer Match, Caught On Video

Espanyol vs. Barcelona Car Rams Into Crowd Of Fans ... Caught On Video

Chaos broke out at Barcelona's La Liga title-clinching match against Espanyol in Spain on Thursday ... as a car drove into a large crowd of fans outside the stadium.

The terrifying moment was captured on video ... when a white sedan, surrounded by hundreds of Espanyol supporters, careened into the fans at RCED Stadium.

According to local authorities, multiple people -- more than a dozen -- were injured as a result of the incident. As of now, no deaths have been reported.

Officials also say the incident went down when Espanyol backers gathered to welcome the team's coach to the venue.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver, between 45 and 55 years old, accidentally hit a young girl ... prompting the large crowd to throw objects at the vehicle, busting out the back window.

In an apparent state of panic, the driver then accelerated into the huge group of fans.

The driver was detained by police. It's still unclear whether the second crash was accidental or intentional.

As for the folks inside the venue, an announcement was made to reassure the thousands of fans that they were safe and not in any danger.

