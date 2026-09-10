Los Angeles Clippers Under Federal Investigation Over Salary Cap Allegations
Los Angeles Clippers Under Federal Investigation
Published
Federal prosecutors have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers over allegations the team skirted the NBA’s salary-cap rules in connection with Kawhi Leonard.
The New York Times reports the probe comes after the NBA hit the Clippers with a $30 million fine, suspended team owner Steve Ballmer, and took away five first-round draft picks last week.
The Clippers denied wrongdoing to the NYT and say they plan to vigorously challenge the league’s findings and penalties.
We've reached out to the team … so far, no word back.
Story developing …