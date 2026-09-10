Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Los Angeles Clippers Under Federal Investigation Over Salary Cap Allegations

Los Angeles Clippers Under Federal Investigation

By TMZ Staff
Published
kawhi leonard clippers getty
Getty

Federal prosecutors have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers over allegations the team skirted the NBA’s salary-cap rules in connection with Kawhi Leonard.

The New York Times reports the probe comes after the NBA hit the Clippers with a $30 million fine, suspended team owner Steve Ballmer, and took away five first-round draft picks last week.

The Clippers denied wrongdoing to the NYT and say they plan to vigorously challenge the league’s findings and penalties.

We've reached out to the team … so far, no word back.

Story developing …

Related articles