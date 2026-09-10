I Came for Tommy, Not the Tea!!!

Play video content Video: Carmelo Anthony Laughs Off Clippers Scandal Questions at NYFW TMZSports.com

Carmelo Anthony wanted no part of the Clippers drama ... laughing off our questions and reminding us he was at Fashion Week, not an NBA press conference.

We got Melo outside the Tommy Hilfiger show in NYC and asked about the NBA scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

"You know I ain't getting into that," he told TMZ Sports ... adding, "They gone figure it out, or they already figured it out."

As we reported, the NBA hammered the Clippers after finding the team violated salary-cap rules when signing Kawhi to a free-agent deal ... stripping L.A. of five first-round picks, fining the franchise $30 million and suspending Ballmer for the season.

We also asked Melo about possibly getting married again ... and he laughed, "Man I'm at the Tommy show right now. What's going on?"

When we finally asked about his son Kiyan Anthony -- a sophomore playing at his alma mater, Syracuse -- Melo approved.

"That's a better question," he joked ... before adding, "You should've asked me about the show."