NBA Drops Hammer On Clippers, Steve Ballmer In Kawhi Salary Cap Probe

The NBA just unloaded on the Los Angeles Clippers, snatching five first-round draft picks, fining them $30 million, and suspending owner Steve Ballmer for an entire season!

The stiff punishment was all part of the league's investigation into whether superstar Kawhi Leonard circumvented the NBA's salary cap rules ... as a way to get compensation that wasn't on the books.

"The NBA announced today that the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard have been penalized for violating the salary cap circumvention rules contained in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA)," the league announced.

The Clippers -- who also had several other execs suspended -- weren't alone.

Kawhi was also ordered to pay back $700k in restitution. His uncle, Dennis Robertson, was also banned for five years.

Moments after the Association announced the punishments, Kawhi released a statement, accepting responsibility for his actions.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family."

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"I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone's part to circumvent the salary cap."



"For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate."

The Clips and Raptors have been waiting to execute a trade for Leonard ... but couldn't make the move until today's announcement.