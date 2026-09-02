Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving Over DUI Arrest, License Suspended For 5 Years

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving, License Suspended For 5 Years WPTV

Update

5:41 AM PT -- Tiger Woods pled guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test. The golfer will have his driver's license suspended for 5 years, and he will have to pay a $1000 fine.

The judge warned Tiger that if he drove on his suspended license, he could go back to jail.

Tiger Woods is back in court to change his plea in his DUI case ... and TMZ is streaming live as it unfolds Wednesday morning.

Tiger arrived to court with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump.

The golf legend is scheduled to appear at 8:30 AM ET in Martin County, Florida, for a change-of-plea hearing stemming from his March rollover crash near his Jupiter Island home.

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods DUI Body Cam Released, Shows Chaotic Aftermath

Woods previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test. It's not yet clear what plea he plans to enter Wednesday -- or whether he's reached a deal with prosecutors.

Play video content Video: Body Cam Footage Shows Tiger Woods Fail Field Sobriety Tests

As we reported ... Woods was arrested after cops say his Land Rover clipped a truck hauling a trailer on Jupiter Island, then rolled over. Deputies said he showed several signs of impairment and failed field sobriety exercises.

Tiger's breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but authorities say he refused to provide a urine sample. Deputies also said they found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Woods later announced he was stepping away from golf to seek treatment, and a judge allowed him to travel overseas for care. He returned to the U.S. in June.