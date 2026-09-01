AOC Shoots Down Idea of Dating a Republican

Play video content Video: AOC Says She'll Never Date A Republican TMZ DC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is officially back on the market ... but Republicans probably shouldn't bother swiping right.

Charlie caught up with AOC on Capitol Hill Tuesday and asked the newly single Congresswoman point-blank whether she'd ever date a conservative -- and she pretty much slammed that door shut.

AOC isn't giving conservatives much hope ... telling Charlie she'd "probably not" date a conservative.

Charlie asked if that means no dating across the aisle ... and AOC said politics, at least for her, comes down to values -- and being aligned on those is "tremendously important."

Translation ... political chemistry counts, too.

As TMZ previously reported, AOC and longtime fiancé Riley Roberts called off their engagement, putting her back in the dating pool.

Charlie also asked whether she'd ever have kids while still in office ... and AOC admitted she's long wondered how she'd pull it off, especially with child care costing a fortune.

She said even from a relatively privileged position, having a baby in Congress can feel hard to imagine.

Still, AOC's ambitions go beyond politics ... telling Charlie she wants to make room for love and family too, and was raised to put family first.