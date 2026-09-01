'Death of the Pastor's Wife' John-Paul Miller Not Allowed to Possess Firearm

Infamous Pastor John-Paul Miller is back in the headlines following the Netflix documentary "Death of a Pastor's Wife" ... and we've learned the terms of his release on bond prohibit him from possessing a firearm ... after his late wife died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

JP was accused of cyberstalking his late wife, Mica Miller, for nearly three years and lying to police. He was indicted by a grand jury in December 2025 but posted a $100K bond.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the conditions of JP's release, as the case remains pending, require that he not travel outside South Carolina without authorization from the probation office, not excessively use alcohol, and not possess any weapon, including a firearm.

The docs also say JP must submit to testing for prohibited substances and participate in a program of inpatient or outpatient substance use treatment.

Play video content Video: Mica Miller 911 Call TMZ.com

Prosecutors claim JP lied to authorities in October 2024 about how often he had contacted Mica in March 2024, as well as whether he had damaged the tires on her vehicle.

Authorities say the alleged harassment began in November 2022 and continued up until April 27, 2024 -- the day Mica died by suicide at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County.

The "Death of the Pastor's Wife" limited series features multiple video and text evidence, as well as witness testimonies about the alleged abuse JP would inflict on Mica throughout their troubled relationship.

Mica married JP in 2017 after the two had been having an affair with each other for years before they came clean to their church ... eventually leading to the downward spiral of their tumultuous relationship.

Mica attempted to obtain a restraining order against JP days before her death ... but it was never granted due to South Carolina marriage laws ... something supporters are trying to address by passing something called "Mica's Law," which would protect people from abusive spouses.

The former Solid Rock Church pastor's federal case has been recently delayed yet again, with his attorneys filing a sixth motion for a continuance following his arraignment earlier this year. JP is expected back in court in October.