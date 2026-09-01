Mackenzie Shirilla Appeal Denied Again

The Ohio Supreme Court has shut down Mackenzie Shirilla's appeal once again ... rejecting her motion Tuesday.

Shirilla had asked the court to reconsider their previous denial of her appeal ... but the court is standing its ground.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the court said in its ruling ... "It is ordered by the court that the motion for reconsideration in this case is denied."

She had taken her appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court back in June, which they denied.

As we previously reported ... the judge had basically declined to hear the case, and it was dismissed.

And after Tuesday's denial, it seems the court hasn't changed its mind on the matter.

As you know ... Shirilla's serving two concurrent life sentences for the killing of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan by driving her car at 100 mph straight into a brick wall.