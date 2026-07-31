Dominic Russo's Sister Posts Heartbreaking Message on Death Anniversary

Today marks 4 years since Mackenzie Shirilla murdered Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan in a car crash ... and one victim's family member is still reeling.

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Dom's sister Christine posted a long Instagram message ... saying she "f***ing hates this day" while talking about how much the 20-year-old was beloved.

She says ... "I want to sleep through today. Four years since my world shattered into pieces that will never fit back together."

As you know ... Mackenzie was convicted of murder in August 2023 for intentionally causing a horrifying car crash that killed her boyfriend, Dom, and their friend, Davion.

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Interest in the years-old case skyrocketed thanks to a recent Netflix doc that reexamined the murder case ... talking to all the families involved ... along with an incarcerated Mackenzie.

Lamenting the anniversary, Christine says, "There are no winners in this story. There is no closure. There is no moving on. There is only learning to live in a world that is missing one of the people we loved most."