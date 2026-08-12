AOC Seemingly Spotted With Ex-Fiancé Months Before Split Became Public

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be up close and personal with her ex-fiancé just months before their split became public knowledge ... at least based on some photos posted on social media.

Snaps of the former couple are making the rounds online ... appearing to show the New York Congresswoman and Riley Roberts hanging out at the bar of a Manhattan burger joint.

The pics -- shared by Black Iron Burger on May 4th -- seemingly show AOC and Riley sitting side by side, with the restaurant thanking the Congresswoman for paying them a visit.

The timing is interesting ... considering the couple reportedly split about 2 years ago. Clearly, if they already called it quits, that apparently didn't stop them from grabbing a bite together.

TMZ confirmed the pair are donezo ... on the heels of the Congresswoman documenting her egg-freezing journey without nary a mention of Riley.

So far, AOC hasn't addressed the breakup ... and refused to comment Wednesday when directly confronted about the matter.