Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mum on Split With Fiancé

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez I'm Keeping My Personal Life Private After Split

By TMZ Staff
Published
aoc and riley roberts getty 1
Getty

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's always open about talking policy ... but not her dating life clearly -- because she shut a reporter down who tried to dive into her love life.

The New York Post caught up with the Congresswoman on Wednesday after the news broke that she's officially single ... but, when they asked her about her ex-fiancé Riley Roberts, she shot the question down.

AOC responded with a smile, "I don’t comment on my private life – thank you." She refused to answer any of the follow-ups either.

As you know ... Puck's Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell revealed AOC and Riley broke up about 2 years ago. Multiple sources on Capitol Hill noted to us the pair haven't been seen together in a very long time.

080926_aoc_shot_kal
OUCH!!!
Video: AOC Gives Followers a Look at Egg-Freezing Medication and Injection Process
Instam/@aoc

ICYMI ... AOC has recently been documenting her journey as she freezes her eggs -- a task she described as "very daunting." She didn't mention Riley during the first video she shared regarding her decision.

clav aoc kal for sub
CRUSHING ON AOC
Video: Clavicular Trying To Make a Move on AOC After Fiancé Split
Kick/@clavicular

News of the split already has some people shooting their shot with the Bronx-born congresswoman ... including controversial streamer Clavicular, who says he can "fix" AOC.

Unclear if AOC's even looking for a new beau ... after all, she's made it clear she won't comment on her personal life.

Related articles