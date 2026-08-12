Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mum on Split With Fiancé

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's always open about talking policy ... but not her dating life clearly -- because she shut a reporter down who tried to dive into her love life.

The New York Post caught up with the Congresswoman on Wednesday after the news broke that she's officially single ... but, when they asked her about her ex-fiancé Riley Roberts, she shot the question down.

AOC gives cryptic response when asked if she split from fiancé Riley Roberts https://t.co/Vl7D5I45YX pic.twitter.com/hq0NaBXN2w @nypost

AOC responded with a smile, "I don’t comment on my private life – thank you." She refused to answer any of the follow-ups either.

As you know ... Puck's Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell revealed AOC and Riley broke up about 2 years ago. Multiple sources on Capitol Hill noted to us the pair haven't been seen together in a very long time.

Play video content Video: AOC Gives Followers a Look at Egg-Freezing Medication and Injection Process Instam/@aoc

ICYMI ... AOC has recently been documenting her journey as she freezes her eggs -- a task she described as "very daunting." She didn't mention Riley during the first video she shared regarding her decision.

Play video content Video: Clavicular Trying To Make a Move on AOC After Fiancé Split Kick/@clavicular

News of the split already has some people shooting their shot with the Bronx-born congresswoman ... including controversial streamer Clavicular, who says he can "fix" AOC.