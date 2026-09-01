'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Jim Thornton Suspended

Jim Thornton -- the longtime "Wheel of Fortune" announcer -- has been suspended by Sony Pictures Television Studios ... TMZ has learned.

The studio tells TMZ ... “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

Play video content Video: 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Jim Thornton Interacting With Ryan Seacrest Sony Picture Television

Sony Pictures Television did not provide a reason for his suspension from the show.

However, we've learned the alleged incident arose while Thornton was on a commercial flight back in May, and a passenger complained to a flight attendant about Thornton.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the pilot called ahead to have law enforcement meet Thornton when they arrived at the gate.

We're told officers questioned Thornton -- who was wearing a 'Wheel' jacket at the time -- but he was eventually released.

American Airlines tells us, "On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard."

Thornton joined 'WoF' in 2011 after the death of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell -- who was with the show from 1975 to 1980 and 1989 to 2010.

While mostly heard and not seen on the program, Thornton did host one segment of a 2023 program when one of the contestants -- a woman named Sarah Ward -- wanted to meet him. Pat Sajak, then the host of the show, served as an announcer for the round.

Thornton also served as an announcer briefly on "The Price Is Right," "The Soup," and "The Cleveland Show." He also lent his voice to Pixar for the classic animated movie "Monsters, Inc." ... serving as a commercial announcer in the flick.