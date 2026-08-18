Waffle House Explains Why Rockstar Riley Was Fired Over Viral Videos

Rockstar Riley Left Us No Choice But To Fire Him

Waffle House fired viral employee Rockstar Riley for "repeated violations" of company policy, TMZ has learned.

As you know, RR's viral video about the restaurant chain blew up on social media ... but Waffle House tells TMZ he got the axe for filming content at work.

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The company told us in a statement ... "Waffle House ended its employment relationship with Mr. Riley following repeated violations of Company policy prohibiting unauthorized filming of promotional media content on Company property."

They went on to explain ... "Waffle House supports our Associates' personal creative pursuits outside of work. However, our policies prohibit the use of Company property as a venue for filming or producing content intended for personal promotion, commercial gain, or brand monetization without prior authorization, which Mr. Riley did not obtain."

Riley previously told TMZ that management had "repeatedly communicated these expectations," saying he knew he'd get in trouble -- and even fired -- if he didn't follow the rules.

Play video content Video: Viral Waffle House Employee Rockstar Riley Has 8 Songs About Restaurant TMZ.com

They tell us ... "Despite those conversations, Mr. Riley later filmed a music video in the parking lot of a Waffle House restaurant without permission – going so far as to bring in production crew, lighting, and backup dancers."

They concluded the statement by saying ... "Candidly, we did everything we could to help him keep his job, but because of these repeated policy violations, he left us no choice."

Waffle House tells us Riley was originally hired in 2008, but worked off and on for the company -- saying he accumulated a total of just over four and a half years in that 18-year span -- before returning most recently last August.