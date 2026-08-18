ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Dead at 77

Frank Beard, the longtime drummer for legendary rock band ZZ Top, has died ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner Frank passed away on August 17 at his Texas ranch with family by his side after a stay in hospice. A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

ZZ Top founder Billy F. Gibbons released a statement on his passing saying, “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”

As TMZ previously reported ... Frank's health forced ZZ Top to cancel its August 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

With the passing of Frank, ZZ Top is canceling their show tonight in Salt Lake City and tomorrow Colorado Springs ... they'll resume this weekend with two dates at Austin City Limits -- at one of Frank's favorite venues.

Frontman Billy Gibbons said at the time the band was dealing with "insurmountable obstacles" and asked fans to bear with them during the interruption.

Frank had also been absent from the band's recent performances ... with drummer Michael Monahan filling in behind the kit. ZZ Top performed without Frank in Saratoga, California just days before TMZ learned of his death.

Frank joined ZZ Top in 1969 ... spending more than five decades anchoring the group alongside Gibbons and late bassist Dusty Hill.

He played on all 15 of the band's studio albums and helped power some of its biggest hits, including "La Grange," "Tush," "Gimme All Your Lovin’," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs."

Play video content 12/5/12 Video: The Last Time We Saw Frank Beard TMZ.com

ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. The group's classic lineup remained intact until Dusty died in 2021.

Frank was 77.