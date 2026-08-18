Hayden Panettiere Had Bag Full of Medication When She Died

HAD BAG FULL OF MEDS WHEN SHE DIED

Hayden Panettiere had a bag full of medication when she died suddenly on Sunday ... and her boyfriend showed the meds to cops.

According to the police report ... Hayden's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were in the Greenville, SC, apartment when she died ... and Brian showed police the "bag of medication" Hayden was taking at the time of her death.

The specific meds were not identified in the police report obtained by NBC News ... though it sounds like nine different drugs were redacted.

TMZ broke the story ... Narcan was found in the apartment where she died. Narcan is administered nasally to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and we're told the device used to dispense it was found on a mattress.

We're also told epinephrine was used on the scene, and that would line up with the initial 911 call for a woman in cardiac arrest. Epinephrine, aka adrenaline, is commonly used to resuscitate patients in cardiac arrest.

Zach was reportedly "very emotional" while emergency medical services professionals were trying to save Hayden.