Christa Pike Still Unconscious, on Ventilator After Botched Execution

Christa Pike was unconscious more than a day after officials screwed up her execution ... and she's not even breathing on her own, her lawyers say.

The convicted killer's legal team filed documents Friday asking a judge to preserve all evidence related to the botched execution ... and noted that, as of the night of October 1, Pike was "intubated, on a ventilator, and remains unconscious."

Her attorneys say her arms were swollen, burned, and blistered ... and they say hospital staff are working furiously to save her life and clear the pentobarbital from her system.

The document also lays out more details about the botched execution ... claiming the IV team attempted to gain IV access by using at least 7 needles ... and one needle was bent at a 90-degree angle when it was removed from her arm.

Christa's lawyers also say they previously argued some of her conditions -- including having small veins -- could make this execution method riskier ... and it seems they were right.

As we've reported ... it apparently took doctors close to an hour to find a vein -- and, after doctors administered the pentobarbital, members of the press said they could hear Christa snoring.

Christa was rushed to an area hospital after the botched attempt. May Martinez -- the mother of Colleen Slemmer, whom Christa killed back in 1995 -- called the whole scene a "mess."