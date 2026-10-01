Christa Pike's Ex Tadaryl Shipp, Who Helped Murder Colleen Slemmer, Remains In Prison

Christa Pike's ex-boyfriend -- who helped her torture and kill a 19-year-old woman -- is still locked up ... but he's taking steps to change his scenery.

Tadaryl Shipp is currently housed in Tennessee's Northwest Correctional Complex ... according to Department of Corrections records obtained by TMZ.

Shipp -- who had been sentenced to life -- was previously denied parole in Oct. 2025.

However ... Department of Corrections records show that his case will be reviewed again in Oct. 2031.

Pike and Shipp were both convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the brutal 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

Slemmer had been tortured by Shipp, who carved a pentagram in her chest ... before Pike smashed Slemmer's head in with a piece of asphalt.

Shipp avoided the death penalty because he was 17 at the time, and he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and 25 years to be served consecutively, beginning in March 1997.