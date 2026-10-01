Marsha Blackburn Calls For The Electric Chair After Christa Pike's Failed Execution

Tennessee Senator and gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn offered a blunt solution following the botched execution of Christa Pike by lethal injection ... bring back the electric chair.

In a statement, Blackburn says ... "This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago. Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer. While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly. As your governor, I will do just that."

Blackburn, who leads in a recent poll by TargetSmart against Democratic candidate Jerri Green, has been vocal about ushering in the return of the electric chair.

She told the Tennessee Lookout in July that she believes in "flipping the switch."

Meanwhile ... Green called the practice of executions "inhumane, expensive, and biased."

We reported earlier ... Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has since halted all executions following the failed attempt.

Play video content Video: AP Reporter Describes What She Saw During Christa Pike Execution Attempt AP

Eyewitness accounts revealed Pike was given 2 lethal injections ... which turned out to be not-so-lethal, because they left her snoring and alive.

Pike said that her arm felt like it was going to burst open during the failed attempt to put her to death.