Christa Pike Said Arm Felt Like It Was About to Burst During Botched Execution

Christa Pike repeatedly pointed out a shooting pain in her arm during her horrifically failed execution attempt ... according to one eyewitness.

Tori Gessner, a reporter for Nashville's WKRN, gave a detailed account of what happened after Pike received the lethal injection, or at least, it was supposed to be lethal.

During a news conference, Gessner revealed Pike's words ... "At one point, she said, 'My arm feels like it's about to burst open.' The curtains close at first, but she was clearly still alive -- she was clearly still breathing and snoring."

However, Pike then became conscious again and started smiling "really big" ... and talked about "the one spot" on her arm once more.

Gessner said, "Her [spiritual] advisor tells her to 'relax,' and she replies, 'I'm trying.' She continues talking throughout this, before her breathing shifts and she starts moaning and snoring."

Play video content Video: AP Reporter Describes What She Saw During Christa Pike Execution Attempt AP

A separate witness with AP News revealed that before the failed execution, Pike -- who was next to her spiritual advisor -- said, "she was at peace and leaving the world in love and that this would be a happy day."

As we reported, the day did not go as planned, with 2 lethal injections leaving Pike very much alive ... and snoring.

She was later transported by ambulance from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution to a hospital. No word on her current condition.