Diddy Headed Back to Solitary Confinement After Pampered Prison Life Claims

Diddy is headed back to the hole ... FCI Fort Dix is sending him back into the Special Housing Unit, better known as solitary confinement ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell TMZ ... Diddy is returning to SHU in response to this week's NBC News report about his alleged VIP prison stay -- a lavish lifestyle that allegedly featured massages, fancy meals, contraband booze, and inmates doing his chores.

Play video content Video: Diddy Caught on Video During Daily Stroll Inside Federal Prison | TMZ Live TMZ.com

We're told this is typical procedure for an inmate as prison officials conduct an investigation.

This isn't Diddy's first trip to solitary ... he was tossed into SHU back in July after getting into a prison fight, and sources later told us he spent his time there with limited movement, little contact, and plenty of time alone.

As TMZ previously reported, NBC's sources claim Diddy had access to a contraband cellphone, which he used to look at nude photos of an ex ... and he even had other inmates cleaning his toilet before he used it.

The outlet also claimed fellow inmates were making his bed, doing his laundry, and cooking meals like curry chicken, pizza, and empanadas ... while Diddy's circle allegedly kicked thousands into their commissary accounts.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Diddy is currently scheduled to be released Jan. 21, 2028 -- a date that's bounced around several times after initially landing on June 2028.

As you know, Diddy was convicted in 2025 on 2 counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Play video content 7/2/25 Video: Diddy Found Guilty Of Prostitution, Not Guilty Of Sex Trafficking TMZ.com

Prosecutors accused him of staging "freak-offs" involving his girlfriends and male escorts ... though a jury acquitted him on the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.