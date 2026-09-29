Diddy's Allegedly Pampered Prison Life Includes Massages, Hennessy and Inmates Doing His Chores

Diddy's allegedly turned his prison stay into a VIP experience ... with massages, fancy meals, contraband booze and inmates doing his chores, according to a new report.

NBC News has obtained photos and videos from inside Fort Dix in New Jersey, where Diddy is being held, and spoke with anonymous sources who claim the scandalized star is living the good life behind bars.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

According to multiple sources, Diddy has access to a contraband cellphone, which he allegedly uses to view nude photos of a former girlfriend.

They say he also gets Chinese massages ... and has men making his bed, doing his laundry and cooking his meals.

Sources claim inmates clean Diddy's toilets and bathrooms before he uses them, and prepare meals including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas.

One of the anonymous sources tells NBC ... "This is not some normal s*** you see in jail. This is some rich s***. It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy."

The report also claims Diddy has been obtaining antidepressants from other inmates and benefiting from a stash of high end liquor allegedly smuggled into the prison by guards.

One man admitted to drinking Hennessy with Diddy, saying ... "Hell yeah, I drank with him."

Sources say the disgraced music mogul dropped thousands into the commissaries of the inmates pampering him, with help from people on the outside.

He also apparently gets a ton of fan mail ... and has other inmates hold onto it for him.

One guy said ... "It’s so much that he gets. He doesn’t have room for it."

Diddy's rep Juda Engelmayer tells TMZ ... "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal."