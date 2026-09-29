Diddy's Prison Release Date Bumped Up Once Again

Diddy just got another chunk shaved off his federal prison stint ... his release date moved up another month ... and he could be a free man just three weeks into 2028.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently scheduled to be released from FCI Fort Dix on Jan. 21, 2028.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

That's another move in Diddy's favor. As TMZ previously reported, his release date had most recently been set for Feb. 5, 2028, after previously landing on Feb. 20.

His projected release has bounced around several times since initially being listed in June 2028.

As you know, Diddy was found guilty by a jury at his 2025 federal trial of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purposes of sex. During the trial, prosecutors accused Diddy of engaging in "freak-offs" in which he would mostly watch and record his girlfriends having sex with male prostitutes, mostly in fancy hotel rooms.

Diddy was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking ... and he was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison.

His time at Fort Dix hasn't exactly been quiet either ... as we first reported, Diddy got into a fight with another inmate and briefly landed in solitary confinement.