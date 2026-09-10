Diddy Scores Legal Win Against Accuser's Lawyer Over Alleged Defamation

Diddy scored a major win in his defamation case against lawyer Ariel Mitchell and her client Courtney Burgess, the man who claims he has video of Diddy sexually assaulting minors and celebs.

Mitchell tried to get Diddy's lawsuit tossed out, but the judge said not so fast ... and ruled that her arguments just weren't convincing enough to stop the case from moving forward.

In the order, dated Sept. 4, the judge specifically noted that Mitchell's allegations were not mere opinion or hyperbole, finding the statements that Diddy sexually assaulted people and secretly recorded sexual partners have "precise meanings that are readily understood."

As we reported ... the incarcerated music mogul is suing Mitchell for spreading what he called "outlandish claims" and "baseless speculation" to feed the public's desire for "wild lies."

In addition to Mitchell, Diddy is also suing her client Burgess for claiming that he possesses video of the star sexually assaulting celebrities and minors -- an allegation Diddy denies.

Diddy is seeking $100 million in damages after it was originally filed for $50 million.

Play video content Video: Diddy Sues Accuser Courtney Burgess and Lawyer Ariel Mitchell For Defamation | TMZ Live TMZ.com

Mitchell previously told TMZ about the case ... "This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims. Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him. I look forward to countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit for this frivolous and meritless filing."

As you know, Diddy was found guilty at his 2025 federal trial of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purposes of sex. He was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and RICO.