Diddy's Release Date Pushed Up Again After Prison Brawl

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting even closer to being a free man ... his prison release date was moved up again!

The music mogul will now be sprung on February 5, 2028, from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Last month, TMZ reported that Diddy was most recently scheduled for release on February 20, 2028, which means he's getting more than two weeks shaved off his release date.

As you know, Diddy was found guilty by a jury at his 2025 federal trial of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purposes of sex. During the trial, prosecutors accused Diddy of engaging in "freak offs" in which he would mostly watch and film his girlfriends having sex with male prostitutes, mostly in hotel rooms.

The jury acquitted Diddy on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. A judge sentenced Diddy to 4 years and 2 months to be served at the prison in Fort Dix, beginning in October 2025.

Diddy's time there has not been without drama. TMZ broke the story ... Diddy got into a much-publicized fight with another inmate at the prison -- and he ended up in solitary confinement for a short period.