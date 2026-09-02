Tupac Murder Trial Prosecutor Won't Rule Out Going After Diddy If New Evidence Emerges

Diddy could still face charges in connection with Tupac Shakur's murder ... if prosecutors uncover new evidence.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday he has not completely closed the door on charging Diddy, but stressed there currently isn't enough evidence to do so.

"At this point, we don't believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur," Wolfson said. "But, like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges."

The comments come one day after a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane "Keefe D" Davis of murder in connection with Tupac’s 1996 drive by shooting.

During the trial, jurors heard recorded police interviews in which Davis claimed Diddy offered $1 million to kill Tupac and Suge Knight. Davis alleged Combs wanted to "get rid of those dudes" and had several conversations with him about killing them.

Diddy has denied any involvement in Tupac's murder. A source close to Combs previously told TMZ ... "Diddy had absolutely nothing to do with the Tupac murder. He did not pull the trigger or set it up."

Prosecutors argued Davis organized a group of Crips gang members to retaliate after Tupac and others allegedly beat up Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand earlier that night.

Davis was convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. He faces a possible life sentence, with his sentencing scheduled for October 13.