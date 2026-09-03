Tony! Toni! Toné! D'Wayne Wiggins’ Family War Over $700K Estate Turns Ugly

Tony! Toni! Toné! member D’Wayne Wiggins’ estate was ordered not to distribute any money as the late singer’s family continues to battle in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a judge entered a temporary order prohibiting the estate from sending money from the late singer's estate and trust to any third parties, including in the form of donations to his foundation, scholarships, and other grants to third parties.

But Veleta Savannah -- who is D'Wayne's cousin and claims to be in charge of his trust and estate -- is pushing back in legal docs, claiming D’Wayne was examined by a doctor before his death … and found to be alert and capable of managing his affairs or directing others to do so on his behalf.

Veleta claims the doctor found D’Wayne did not need assistance with managing his finances or similar aspects of his life.

She says the day after the doctor's evaluation, the singer executed his new will and trust … but certain other family members have objected to Veleta's claims, insisting D'Wayne was under heavy medication and not able to make binding decisions at the time he signed the papers.

As TMZ first reported, the musician’s daughter, Ilahn Wiggins, said her father left behind an estate worth an estimated $700K. D’Wayne’s daughter claimed Veleta told the family she was the trustee of the estate after his death.

Ilahn raised concerns about Veleta’s claims that D’Wayne signed a new will shortly before his death. But the family isn't buying it ... and believes the singer was under the influence of medicine that messed with his mind.

Veleta has consistently denied the claims and says the doctor's evaluation backs her up. She said the singer intended to put her in control of the estate and chose to cut his kids out of his will.